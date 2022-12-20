Monsters Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Comets

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 4-3 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-10-1-2 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Brandon Davidson notched a tally 30 seconds into the middle frame off feeds from Justin Richards and Emil Bemstrom. Bemstrom added two goals of his own first converting on the power play at 10:50 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and David Jiricek followed by his second marker at 12:00 assisted by Jiricek and Pavel Cajan. Utica's Tyce Thompson scored on the man advantage at 12:09, but Cleveland held the 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Comets took control of the third frame with goals from Graeme Clarke at 1:19 and 13:48 on the power-play followed by the game-winning marker by Samuel Laberge at 19:45 bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Cajan made 37 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Utica Comets on Thursday, December 22, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 3 0 - - 3

UTC 0 1 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 1/3 3/5 17 min / 7 inf

UTC 41 2/5 2/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan L 37 4 4-5-1

UTC Schmid W 20 3 3-1-1

Cleveland Record: 12-10-1-2, 4th North Division

Utica Record: 11-9-3-1, 5th North Division

