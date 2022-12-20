Monsters Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Comets
December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Utica Comets 4-3 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-10-1-2 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Brandon Davidson notched a tally 30 seconds into the middle frame off feeds from Justin Richards and Emil Bemstrom. Bemstrom added two goals of his own first converting on the power play at 10:50 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and David Jiricek followed by his second marker at 12:00 assisted by Jiricek and Pavel Cajan. Utica's Tyce Thompson scored on the man advantage at 12:09, but Cleveland held the 3-1 lead after 40 minutes. The Comets took control of the third frame with goals from Graeme Clarke at 1:19 and 13:48 on the power-play followed by the game-winning marker by Samuel Laberge at 19:45 bringing the final score to 4-3.
Cleveland's Cajan made 37 saves in defeat while Utica's Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Utica Comets on Thursday, December 22, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 3 0 - - 3
UTC 0 1 3 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 23 1/3 3/5 17 min / 7 inf
UTC 41 2/5 2/3 13 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Cajan L 37 4 4-5-1
UTC Schmid W 20 3 3-1-1
Cleveland Record: 12-10-1-2, 4th North Division
Utica Record: 11-9-3-1, 5th North Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2022
- Five-Goal Second Period Pushes Stars Past Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Stars Win Eighth Straight With Five-Goal Second Period - Texas Stars
- Penguins Lose to Marlies, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Comets - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose to Marlies, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Justin Kirkland from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Score Four Unanswered to Win 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Teddy Bear Toss Total: 8,480 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors, Reign Rescheduled for Wednesday, January 4 - Bakersfield Condors
- San Diego Gulls Sign Frank Hora and Travis Howe to PTOs - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Prepare for Games against Chicago, Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Sign Forward Chad Yetman to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bruins Buzz - December 20 - Providence Bruins
- Moose Recall Goaltender Evan Cormier - Manitoba Moose
- Game #26 - Roadrunners at Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Cossa, Czarnik Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Visit Phantoms Wednesday Before Holiday Break - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Go North of the Border for Trio of Games Before Holiday Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Toronto Marlies Host Wilkes Barres-Scranton Penguins in Tuesday Night Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Nagle Recalled from Reading, Maier Loaned - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Schneider, Skarek Solidifying Bridgeport Crease - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs and Stars Match up in Central Division Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Stumble in 4-3 Loss to Comets
- Monsters Sign Forward Chad Yetman to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Blue Jackets Sign Forward Justin Richards to One-Year NHL Contract