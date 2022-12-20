Nagle Recalled from Reading, Maier Loaned

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Pat Nagle from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have loaned goaltender Nolan Maier to Reading.

Nagle, 35, is 0-1-1, 3.95, .901 with the Phantoms this season and is 7-3-0, 2.47, .901 with Reading. Last year with the Phantoms, he went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. He had his 18th career and 20th pro career shutout on Friday with 25 saves in Reading's 2-0 win over the Trois-Rivières

Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February.

The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 203 career wins and he has also played in 62 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 26-25-9, 2.74, .905.

Maier, 21, is 1-01, 1.49, .912 in two games with the Phantoms this season. He won in his AHL debut on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester and, more recently, took a 2-1 overtime loss against Providence on Saturday. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has gone 6-2-1, 2.28, .910. The 6'0â³ tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

The Phantoms return to action Wednesday night against the Hershey Bears at PPL Center.

