San Diego Gulls Sign Frank Hora and Travis Howe to PTOs

December 20, 2022







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Frank Hora and forward Travis Howe to professional tryout agreements (PTOs).

Hora, 26 (6/1/96), earned 2-7=9 points and 21 penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games this season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, ranking second among club defensemen in assists and points. The 6-2, 210-pound blueliner recorded 16-67=83 points and 225 PIM with a +45 rating over 293 career ECHL games with Greenville, the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Reading Royals (2017-22). In 2021-22, Hora earned 6-16=22 points in 71 games with the Swamp Rabbits, setting ECHL career highs in all scoring categories and games played. In addition, he posted an assist in nine ECHL postseason contests between Reading and Greenville.

A native of Amherst, New York, Hora earned 0-8=8 points and 46 PIM with a +10 rating in 56 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Charlotte Checkers, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Cleveland Monsters (2016-22). He collected a career-high seven assists in 44 games with the Crunch and Checkers in 2021-22, while appearing in five AHL postseason contests with Syracuse.

Howe, 28 (2/10/94), recorded 2-4=6 points and 38 PIM with a +1 rating in 23 games with the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL this season. The 6-4, 225-pound forward has 17-31=48 points in 236 ECHL games with Jacksonville, the Utah Grizzlies and the Fort Wayne Komets (2016-22). Howe collected 3-8=11 points in 41 games with Jacksonville in 2021-22, reaching career highs in assists and points. In addition, Howe has one goal in 11 career ECHL postseason contests.

The Hull, Massachusetts native appeared in one career AHL game, making his debut with the Tucson Roadrunners against the Ontario Reign on Dec. 18, 2018 and posting seven PIM in the contest. Howe also skated in 41 SPHL games with the Mississippi River Kings and Macon Mayhem in 2015-16, posting 2-4=6 points.

