Condors Rally For 2-1 Victory Over Colorado Eagles

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - The Bakersfield Condors scored a pair of goals 33 seconds apart in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday. Colorado forward Anton Blidh scored the Eagles lone goal in the defeat. Goaltender Jonas Johansson suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 36 shots.

The first period saw the Condors hold Colorado to a season-low four shots on goal, as Bakersfield outshot the Eagles 17-4 in the opening 20 minutes. Colorado would be buoyed by some strong goaltending from Johansson, as the Eagles killed off a pair of Condors power plays and headed to the first intermission with contest still scoreless.

Colorado would finally find the back of the net at the 13:37 mark of the second period when Blidh stationed himself on top of the crease and bashed home a rebound to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge. Colorado would outshoot Bakersfield 11-8 in the middle frame and took a 1-0 advantage into the second intermission.

The Condors would square things up when defenseman Phillip Kemp blasted a slapshot from the blue line and lit the lamp to tie the game at 1-1 just 1:17 into the third period.

Bakersfield would build on the momentum 33 seconds later when forward Raphael Lavoie stepped into a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, beating Johansson and giving the Condors a 2-1 lead.

Bakersfield goaltender Olivier Rodrigue would turn aside all nine shots he faced in the final frame to lock down the Condors 2-1 victory. The Eagles were outshot 36-24 in the contest, as Colorado finished 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play.

