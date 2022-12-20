Toronto Marlies Host Wilkes Barres-Scranton Penguins in Tuesday Night Matchup

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies return home to host the Wilkes Barres-Scranton Penguins on Tuesday night. This will mark the first of two matchups between the two clubs this season and will also be the Marlies last game before heading into their Holiday break.

In the 2021-22 season, the Marlies were 1-2-1-0 against the Penguins. However, in the last five years, Toronto has a 3-2-1-0 record against Wilkes Barres-Scranton.

The Marlies are coming off a 6-5 win against Milwaukee on Saturday night, improving to a 16-8-1-1 record for the season, while Wilkes Barres-Scranton are heading into Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss to the Hershey Bears, falling to a 13-6-2-2 record. Both teams have won three of their last five games.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Semyon Der-Arguchintsev who has 22 points (7G,15A) in 23 games this season, and Joseph Blandisi who has points (4-4-8) in four consecutive games. On the Penguins side, Drew O'Connor leads the way with 22 points (8G, 14A).

Puck drop is 7:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

