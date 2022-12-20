Hogs and Stars Match up in Central Division Showdown

Cedar Park, Texas - Hitting the road for a three-game stretch before a brief Christmas break, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Texas Stars at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas for the fourth head-to-head contest between the two clubs this season tonight at 7 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 14-8-1-2, 31 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 16-7-2-2, 36 points (1st, Central Division)

Players To Watch

Forward Brett Seney (12G, 19A) leads the IceHogs in points and assists this season. Forward David Gust (13G, 16A) ranks second for the Hogs and leads the team in goals.

Texas is led by Riley Barber (15G, 11A) who paces the Stars in goals and points. Former IceHogs forward Tanner Kero ranks second on the stars with 21 points and leads the team with 15 assists.

Last Game Highlights

Bagging a two-game season sweep against the Hartford Wolf Pack, the IceHogs marked a 3-2 win on Saturday night. All three of the Hogs' goals came in the second period. Forwards D.J. Busdeker and Michal Teply and defenseman Filip Roos lit the lamp for the Hogs. Dylan Wells marked a season high 38 saves against Hartford to earn Rockford's win.

Ruling The Roos

Defenseman Filip Roos was assigned to Rockford from the Blackhawks on December 12 and in three games with the IceHogs, the defenseman has tallied two game winning goals. Roos notched the game winner in Rockford's 7-4 win in Iowa last Wednesday and scored the game winner in the Hogs 3-2 triumph over Hartford on Saturday.

Second Period Strike

Tallying three goals on Saturday against the Wolf Pack in the second period, the IceHogs have totaled a league leading 38 sandwich frame goals on the season. Rockford's 38 second period goals are most of any team, in any period so far this season in the AHL.

Well, Well, Wells

Goalie Dylan Wells faced 40 Hartford Wolf Pack shots on Saturday night and totaled a season high 38 saves to earn the IceHogs' win. Wells has given an impressive showing this season with a 6-3-1-0 record for the IceHogs in 10 appearances with a .904 save percentage and a 2.87 goals against average.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced defenseman Isaak Phillips has been recalled to Chicago and goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been sent to Rockford. Phillips paces Rockford defensemen in goals (3), assists (14) and points (17) in 25 games this year. Soderblom has appeared in 15 games with the Blackhawks this season. He holds a 2-10 record with 3.46 goals against average and a 0.894 save percentage. Additionally, forward Kale Howarth and defenseman Cliff Watson have been recalled to the IceHogs from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. Goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been sent from Rockford to Indy.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m. 3-2 Loss, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m. 7-2 Win, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

34-22-4-4

