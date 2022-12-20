Monsters Sign Forward Chad Yetman to Pro Tryout Contract

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Chat Yetman to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 21 appearances for the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season, Yetman tallied 11-14-25 with four penalty minutes and a +15 rating.

A 5'11", 179 lb. right-shooting native of Ajax, ON, Yetman, 22, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round (172nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. In 34 career AHL appearances, all for the Rockford IceHogs, spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Yetman tallied 3-8-11 with four penalty minutes and a +4 rating. In 63 career ECHL appearances, all for Indy, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Yetman logged 22-35-57 with 14 penalty minutes and a +14 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Yetman registered 73-74-147 with 30 penalty minutes in 185 appearances for the OHL's Erie Otters spanning three seasons from 2017-20.

