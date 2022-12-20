Five-Goal Second Period Pushes Stars Past Hogs

A five-goal second period propelled the Texas Stars to a 6-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Tuesday night at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

The Stars got on the board when forward Jacob Peterson found the back of the net on Texas' second shot on net at 14:09 in the first period.

From there the Stars second period goals game in a surge. They started the period with a power play goal from forward Riley Damiani at 4:06 in the middle frame.

From there forward Tanner Kero deflected the Stars third goal of the night past Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom to make it 3-0 Stars at 8:22.

Texas continued to pile it on when forward Marian Studenic found the back of the net at 14:08 in the period. That was followed up by a tally from forward Riley Barber at 11:24 in the middle frame.

Soderblom allowed all five goals before Jaxson Stauber entered the game in the second period.

Studenic then put it past Stauber for his second goal of the night at 14:08 in the second period.

The IceHogs avoided the shutout when forward Buddy Robinson got it past Texas goaltender Anton Khudobin at 5:13 in the 3rd period.

The IceHogs and Stars will turn right around for another matchup tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in Cedar Park, TX. Rockford's last game before the Christmas holiday will be in Rosemont against the Chicago Wolves Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

