Bruins Buzz - December 20

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







WEEKEND SPLIT

The result of last weekend's home-and-home series with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms ended in a split, where both road teams won in overtime. On Friday night, the P-Bruins led 4-2 heading into the third period, and hung on to get a point as the Phantoms took the game 5-4 in overtime. On Saturday, the P-Bruins trailed 1-0 heading into the third period. Joey Abate scored with just under ten minutes remaining, followed by an overtime winner from Vinni Lettieri 52 seconds into overtime.

LETTIERI'S LEAD

"We've been struggling in the last hand full of games with closing teams out and doing the little things. We found a way back which was huge for us and our identity. Our mentality was to get more shots. We only had about eight shots going into the third so I think the shooting mentality was big for us. Abate came up huge on that goal and that kickstarted everything." -Vinni Lettieri on Saturday's game

PB's IN THE COMMUNITY

Members of the Providence Bruins will board a RIPTA bus and deliver toys to Hasbro Children's hospital today, December 20. The toys were collected during drives at home games this December and purchased by P-Bruins players on a shopping trip to Target last week. Content will be posted on the team social media channels, @AHLBruins on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins will play a two-game series hosted by the Charlotte Checkers this Thursday and Friday at Bojangles Colisuem. Thursday's puck drop is set for 7:00 PM. The Friday game will start at 6:00 PM. You can catch the games live on AHLTV, or follow the action on Twitter @AHLBruins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.