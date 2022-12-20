Griffins Prepare for Games against Chicago, Cleveland

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman/Wolves) Grand Rapids Griffins battle the Chicago Wolves(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Ross Dettman/Wolves)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Chicago Wolves // Thu., Dec. 22 // 8 p.m. EST // Allstate Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EST

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-1-0-0 Overall, 0-1-0-0 Away. Second of 10 meetings overall, second of five at Allstate Arena

All-Time Series: 91-82-2-7-3 Overall, 47-45-0-2-1 Away

NHL Affiliation: Carolina Hurricanes

Noteworthy: The Griffins fell on the road last week to the Wolves 5-1 in the first meeting of the season. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Grand Rapids is just 4-18-1-0 (0.196) against the Wolves and has been outscored 95-45.

GRIFFINS vs. Cleveland Monsters // Fri., Dec. 23 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: AHLTV

Season Series: 0-1-0-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Home. Second of eight meetings overall, first of four at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 68-34-6-10 Overall, 38-17-2-2 Home

NHL Affiliation: Columbus Blue Jackets

Noteworthy: With 28 points (12-16-28) in 19 games, Trey Fix-Wolansky not only leads Cleveland in scoring but is tied for 11th in the AHL. In four games from Nov. 11-19, Fix-Wolansky bagged 14 points (7-7-14) and was named the AHL's Player of the Week.

Last Week's Results

Fri., Dec. 16 // GRIFFINS 4 vs. Hartford 6 // 10-13-1-0 (21 pts., 0.438, 6th Central)

Sat., Dec. 17 // GRIFFINS 1 at Chicago 5 // 10-14-1-0 (21 pts., 0.420, 6th Central)

Last Week's Notes

Friday vs. Hartford (4-6 L) - The Griffins dropped their second-consecutive game to the Wolf Pack in a 6-4 contest at Van Andel Arena. Kyle Criscuolo starred for the Griffins, recording a goal and an assist. Criscuolo now has three goals in his last five contests and seven total points in his last 10 outings (3-4-7). Taro Hirose (1-1-2), Chase Pearson (0-2-2) and Joel L'Esperance (0-2-2) also all ended the night with two points. Alex Chiasson lit the lamp during his 700th game as a pro and Tyler Spezia recorded an assist in his 150th game as a Griffin and in the AHL. Recap | Highlights

Saturday at Chicago (1-5 L) - The Griffins suffered their third-consecutive loss in a 5-1 contest against the Wolves at Allstate Arena. Dominik Shine's goal to begin the second stanza would be the only one for Grand Rapids on the night. Shine has lit the lamp in back-to-back games and is tied with Austin Czarnik for fifth on the team in goals this season. Recap | Highlights

Making Moves: On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded forward Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. The Red Wings subsequently traded Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks for forward Danny O'Regan, whom they assigned to Grand Rapids. Smith skated in 148 career games with the Griffins and totaled 52 points (26-26-52) and 262 penalty minutes. He also tallied 14 points (7-7-14) in 85 games with Detroit. O'Regan comes to the Griffins with 18 points (3-15-18) in 27 games with the San Diego Gulls. Throughout 361 AHL games, the Berlin, Germany, native has 273 points (99-174-273) and 124 penalty minutes. The 28-year-old was named the AHL Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 when he amassed 58 points (23-25-58) in 63 games with the San Jose Barracuda. O'Regan was selected with the 138th overall pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Welcomed Offensive Production: Wednesday Dec. 7, veteran Alex Chiasson made his Griffins debut against the Iowa Wild, collecting two helpers. Chiasson followed that performance with another two points (1-1-2) on Friday at Springfield. Through four games, the 10-year pro has five points (2-3-5) and a plus-one rating. Through parts of 10 seasons in the NHL, Chiasson has 224 points (114-110-224) and 353 penalty minutes in 631 games. The Griffins signed the Montreal, Quebec, native to a professional tryout on Nov. 26.

Power Struggle: After beginning the season with a 29.3% power-play conversion rate in the first nine games of the year, the Griffins have struggled as of late. Grand Rapids is 0-for-14 on the man-advantage in its last four outings and have just three power-play goals in its last nine contests (3-for-42, 0.1%). The Griffins are tied for 22nd in the AHL with a conversion rate of 18.8%.

Just Keep it Close: The Griffins have had an up-and-down start to the season, but they have excelled at winning close games. In fact, Grand Rapids is 6-0-1-0 (0.929) in games decided by one goal. In comparison, the Griffins are just 4-14-0-0 (0.286) in games decided by two or more tallies. In the 2021-22 season, the Griffins finished with a 13-7-6-2 (0.607) mark in games decided by one goal.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.