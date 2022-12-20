Cossa, Czarnik Reassigned to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday reassigned forward Austin Czarnik to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Griffins.

Cossa has competed in 17 contests with the Walleye this campaign, compiling an 8-8-1 record, a 2.81 goals against average and a 0.897 save percentage. The rookie netminder has also appeared in two games with the Griffins and showed a 1-1-0 mark with a 3.50 GAA and a 0.851 save percentage. The 19-year-old made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids on Oct. 19 against the Milwaukee Admirals and came away with a 3-2 victory, saving 21 shots. Through his first 19 professional games, Cossa is 9-9-1 with a 2.89 GAA. The 6-foot-6-inch goaltender captured a goal medal with Team Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, showing a 1-0-0 record and a 2.00 GAA. The Hamilton, Ontario, native was the 15th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Czarnik has appeared in 12 games with Detroit this season, totaling two goals, one assist and a plus-two rating. The 29-year-old ranks fifth on the Griffins roster with 14 points (6-8-14) in 12 games this season. Czarnik has totaled a least one point in nine of the 12 games and started the campaign with five points (3-2-5) in the first two contests. Czarnik notched his fourth AHL hat trick on Saturday, Oct. 15, which marked the earliest recorded by a Griffin to start a season, and it tied for the fastest hat trick to start a Griffin's career (Tim Skarperud 3/22/02 at MIL). The Washington Township, Mich., native was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week on Oct. 17 and became the first Griffins forward to win the award since Matt Lorito on Nov. 20, 2016.

