Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves

December 20, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Jet Greaves to the team's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland while the Monsters signed rookie goaltender Eric Dop to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 11 appearances for Cleveland this season, Greaves went 5-3-2 with a 4.09 goals-against average (GAA) and .877 save percentage (S%). In seven appearances for the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers and Allen Americans this season, Dop went 0-2-0 with a 5.92 GAA and .850 S%.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 17-15-4 with one shutout, a 3.20 GAA and .897 S% in 40 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20, and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A 5'10", 159 lb. left-catching native of Lewis Center, OH, Dop, 24, went 57-41-12 with eight shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and .907 S% in 113 career NCAA appearances for Bowling Green and Boston College spanning five seasons from 2017-22 and was named to the 2017-18 WCHA All-Rookie Team. Prior to his collegiate career, Dop supplied a record of 8-15-5 with one shutout, a 2.92 GAA and .906 S% in 30 appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2016-17.

