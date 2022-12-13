Moose Recall Forward Colin Bilek from Trois-Rivières

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Colin Bilek from the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions.

Colin Bilek

Forward

Born June 4, 1997 -- Brighton, Mich.

Height 5.11 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots R

Bilek, 25, has suited up in 21 games for Trois-Rivières this season and tallied 16 points (8G, 8A) through those contests. The forward tied for the AHA scoring lead with 31 points (11G, 20A) in 34 games for Army (U.S. Military Academy) during the 2021-22 NCAA season. The Brighton, Mich. product totalled 93 points (43G, 50A) in 127 games over the course of four seasons with the team. The two-time captain was named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team and AHA First All-Star Team in both 2021 and 2022. Bilek was the first two-time All-American in the history of the AHA.

Manitoba continues its road trip with a contest against the Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game onCJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

