Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (11-8-2-2; 26 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (12-7-1-2; 27 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena for the first contest of a seven-game homestand when they face the Rockford IceHogs Tuesday at 7 p.m. Iowa mounted third period comebacks in all three visits to Rockford this season so far, winning in shootouts twice before taking a 3-2 overtime victory on Dec. 10.

WORKING OVERTIME

Iowa and Rockford have required overtime to resolve their matchups in three consecutive games to start the season, matching the longest streak in the 91-game head-to-head history between the two clubs. The Wild and IceHogs also went to overtime three consecutive times from Nov. 10, 2021 to Jan. 26, 2022. The teams set a single season head-to-head high in games requiring extra hockey last season; five games went to overtime in 2021-22.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

- Steven Fogarty has collected a point in every game against Rockford this season (3-1=4)

- Brett Seney (2-1=3) and Alex Vlasic (0-3=3) have also found the scoresheet in each game versus Iowa

- Iowa has recovered from third period deficits to win all three games against Rockford

COUNT 'EM UP

- The Wild have won three consecutive games against the IceHogs

- Iowa's all-time longest win streak against Rockford stretched over six games from Jan. 27, 2017 to Apr. 15, 2017

- Iowa collected points in seven consecutive games vs. Rockford (Feb. 16, 2019 - Feb. 13, 2021)

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.