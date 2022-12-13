Acrisure Arena Announces New Slate of Multi-Year Partnerships Ahead of Opening

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The newest world-class venue in Southern California and home to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, celebrates its "signing day" today with an unveiled slate of recently secured multi-year partnerships for the highly-anticipated $300M+ venue set to open December 14, 2022.

"We're proud to partner with so many world-class businesses. Our inaugural sponsors for Acrisure Arena from the gamut of global entities to local Coachella Valley-based businesses," said Ryan Brach, senior vice president of Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. "We are pleased to welcome them aboard and look forward to having them involved for what will certainly be an unforgettable launch of Acrisure Arena."

"This is an extraordinary moment for Coachella Valley residents as well as Acrisure colleagues and Partners," said Greg Williams, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Acrisure. "Acrisure Arena will be home to iconic performances and sporting activities so the opportunity to associate with those people and events is truly special."

Acrisure Arena's newly signed sponsors include:

Global premium spirits company William Grant & Sons, an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distills some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third-largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

McDonald's Owner Operators of Southern California, which is comprised of more than 60 franchised and company-owned McDonald's restaurants in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

El Cristiano Tequila, the world's most delicious, ultra-premium, award-winning, additive free tequila, with a full range extending from Silver to Extra Anejo. Crafted by third generation master tequila makers from the finest Jalisco Highlands Blue Agave, El Cristiano Tequila is the result of an unparalleled focus on purity, passion, and promise.

The Pratt Group Real Estate, a La Quinta, California based company that provides comprehensive market advice and in-depth qualitative insights. The Pratt Group joined with Acrisure Arena, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds with the goal of promoting tourism for local business growth and further youth sports development. The Pratt Group has spearheaded the effort to provide housing for Firebirds athletes and staff relocating to the desert.

"Our company is dedicated to growth and support in the Coachella Valley, so it was only natural for us to affiliate with the Acrisure Arena and Firebirds organizations. We are excited that through this partnership, we can further our local community initiatives," said Brandi Pratt, president and CEO, The Pratt Group. "We're committed to being an ongoing support system for families in this community and that is the driving force behind this partnership. Acrisure Arena and the Firebirds organizations provide hope for struggling business owners, inspirational programs for our youth, and we all win as a community."

Pritchard Sports & Entertainment Group (PSEG), a venue-focused full-service cleaning provider. With twenty-five years in the industry, PSEG has earned the trust of prominent facilities associated with professional teams, including the NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS, collegiate NCAA facilities, storied racetracks and racecourses, and renowned museums, convention centers, and performing art centers nationwide. PSEG's goal is to provide their clients with the finest services and a sterling, clean facility for their guests to experience.

Marriott International's Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa at Indian Wells, one of the most breathtaking resort locations in the Coachella Valley set on 23 acres of lush Mediterranean-inspired grounds featuring gardens, waterfalls, and surrounding lakes. Featuring a mid-century modern inspired design embracing the spirit of the desert, the resort recently completed a makeover of its 560 guest rooms including 103 suites.

The Shops on El Paseo, a retail shopping district in Palm Desert at the center of the Coachella Valley and located 15 miles from Palm Springs, California. The district boasts shops and restaurants, including Athleta, Eddie V's, Chico's, Soma, Daily Grill, Oliver Peoples, The Shade Store, California Pizza Kitchen, Ralph Lauren, Porta Via, among others.

Shottenkirk Desert Lexus, of Cathedral City, California, which offers an unbelievable selection of cars, SUVs, and crossovers, while providing elite customer service and world-class amenities.

Walter Clark Legal Group, a personal injury firm that has been handling a variety of personal injury cases throughout the California High Desert communities for more than 30 years.

Visual Edge IT / Image Source, offering a full line of copiers, multifunction, wide format, and production printers, along with Managed IT Services California businesses depend on. The company helps customers capture the full potential of their hardware and IT investment and assists in putting them at the forefront of the ever-changing world of office technology.

Impossible Foods, the California-based startup makes delicious, wholesome meat and dairy products from plants that deliver all the pleasures and nutritional benefits that consumers demand. Impossible Burger, the flagship product from Impossible Foods, uses 96% less land, 87% less water and emits 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional beef from cows.

American Medical Response, a leading provider of medical transportation that provides services in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

Brandt Beef, of One World Beef, a purveyor of premium quality beef programs, and the exclusive beef partner with Acrisure Arena for its inaugural season in California's Coachella Valley. One World Beef is home to its flagship program, Brandt Beef: a family-owned all-natural USDSA Prime and Choice beef brand based in Southern California and raised locally in the Imperial Valley. Brandt Beef is committed to delivering high-quality beef sustainably and humanely, and is CARE Certified by Where Food Comes From. Brandt Beef is featured on the menu at Michelin-starred restaurants and the preferred choice of chefs across the country and around the world, including at Acrisure Arena.

Acrisure Arena's newly named partners join previously announced collaborations with Acrisure (Founding partner), a fast-growing fintech leader that operates a top-10 global insurance broker and the largest independent Real Estate Services company in America, and the official naming partner of the new arena. Alaska Airlines (Founding partner), the fifth-largest U.S. airline based on passenger traffic and is one of the most popular U.S. West Coast air carriers; Indio, California based business buzzbox premium cocktails (Founding partner), the exclusive RTD (ready-to-drink) brand, which is served in the arena with a branded bar featuring the buzzbox line-up of nine ready-to-serve handcrafted cocktails; FirstBank (Presenting partner), one of the largest privately held banks in the nation and the arena's official bank partner; H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation (Founding partner), a private foundation that generously supports educational and other charitable projects and the official naming partner of the arena's Iceplex; Melissa's / World Variety Produce, Inc. (Official partner), the nation's leading specialty produce distributor, delivering the freshest ideas in produce from the global market to your local grocery stores, favorite restaurants, and go-to sports venues, as the official produce partner; Stand Together (Founding partner), a philanthropic community that tackles the root causes of our country's biggest problems, and the arena's exclusive Social Impact Partner and Music Series Title Sponsor; Ticketmaster (Presenting partner), the world's largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services; Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians (Founding partner) and its properties Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino; Verizon, the exclusive 5G and wireless partner of Acrisure Arena.

Acrisure Arena will be the first of its kind in the greater Palm Springs area. Annually, Acrisure Arena will attract over one million visitors bringing year-round entertainment to the region, hosting sports, music, and family events. Acrisure Arena's partnership with Live Nation, the world's largest event promoter, will serve as a world-class venue providing a rehearsal space for artists launching major tours, a new routing model that will service the music needs on the West Coast, and the next major destination for artist residencies. The arena will be more than 300,000 square feet and feature 11,000 capacity, including modern suites and four premium hospitality clubs. Additionally, it will be the home of the Seattle Kraken's American Hockey League (AHL) team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and include the adjoining Berger Foundation Iceplex that will serve as a year-round community gathering space and the training center for the AHL team.

For more information about the construction of Acrisure Arena, visit www.AcrisureArena.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.