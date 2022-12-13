Manitoba Wins Over Calgary

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (12-6-2-1) took on the Calgary Wranglers (15-7-1-0) Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Saddledome. It was the first of two weekday games for the Moose against the Wranglers. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 win against Abbotsford on Saturday evening.

The Wranglers opened the scoring with 2:38 left on the clock in the opening frame. Jakob Pelletier worked the give-and-go passing play with Cole Schwindt with the latter finding twine behind Arvid Holm with a quick shot. The Calgary goal was the only scoring through the first period of play. Holm took to the Moose dressing room with seven total stops, while Dustin Wolf ended the period with nine of his own for the home-side Wranglers.

Manitoba tied the contest early in the middle stanza with a power play goal. Leon Gawanke unloaded a shot that was kicked free by Wolf. The rebound was lightly tapped home by Jeff Malott, who was waiting unchecked above the crease. Manitoba pulled ahead with under five go in the frame. With the Moose shorthanded, Dominic Toninato finished a rebound off a Kristian Reichel shot to give the Moose the edge. Manitoba outshot Calgary 21-10 in the middle stanza and took a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

The Moose added some insurance with under 10 to play in the third. Toninato stole the puck at the top of the Wranglers zone. The forward deked and couldn't find the back of the net, but Malott was following the play and banged in the loose puck for his second of the evening. The Wranglers were searching for offence and pulled Wolf in favour of the extra attacker. With offensive zone pressure, the Wranglers accidentally skipped the puck out of the zone and down into the empty net. The tally, which gave the Moose a 4-1 lead, was credited to Leon Gawanke. The horn sounded to draw the game to a close shortly after. Holm picked up his second win in a row on the strength of 34 stops, while Wolf was tagged with the loss and ended with 35 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jeff Malott

"I think we were thinking about this game all week long. Thinking about the intensity that we wanted to show up with. Knowing that they are a strong team we wanted to use this as kinda a test and to start to build an identity. It was a good step in the right direction"

Statbook

Jeff Malott is the first Moose to score 10 goals this season

Dominic Toninato recorded two points (1G, 1A) in the win

Declan Chisholm chipped in a pair of secondary assists

Leon Gawanke tallied a pair of points (1G, 1A) on the night

The contest marks the first time the Moose have scored both a power play and shorthanded tally in the same contest this season

The Moose penalty kill is 10/10 over the past two victories

What's Next?

Manitoba continues its road trip and rematches with the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, Dec. 15. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.