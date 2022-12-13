Amerks Holiday Gift Auction Open for Bidding Now Through December 22

(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans are hosting their first-ever Amerks Holiday Gift Auction, powered by DASH, to benefit Foodlink.

The online auction, which is accepting bids now through Thursday, Dec. 22, features personalized gifts and gift baskets compiled by Amerks players and their significant other consisting of items that each player enjoys. Each gift is uniquely different and includes an autographed Amerks holiday mini stick signed by the player who assembled it.

Fans can bid online via DASH, a sport-focused auction platform and partner of the Amerks, by visiting www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. Winners will be contacted directly.

Gifts will be available for pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 from the Amerks front office at The Blue Cross Arena or during the game later that night against the Syracuse Crunch.

For more information on the Amerks Holiday Gift Auction or the team's Home for the Holidays campaign, visit www.amerks.com/holidays.

