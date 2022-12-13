Forward Antonio Stranges Assigned to Idaho on Loan

Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Antonio Stranges has been assigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads on loan.

Stranges, 20, has two assists in five games for Texas this season. The rookie winger has three assists in 14 career games, after skating in nine games for the Stars during the 2020-21 shortened season. Stranges posted 84 points (31-53=84) in 60 regular season games in 2021-22 for the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights, adding 11 points (5-6=11) in six playoff games. He finished a three-year junior career with 158 points (63-95=158) in 187 regular season games for the Knights.

The native of Ann Arbor, Michigan was originally selected by Dallas in the fourth round (123rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

