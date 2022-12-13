Blackhawks Assign Roos to Rockford

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Filip Roos to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Roos, 23, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks this year, posting three points (1G, 2A) in 15 contests. He scored his first career goal on Nov. 12 at ANA.

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.