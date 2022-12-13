Save the USFL Video Archive

Blackhawks Assign Roos to Rockford

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release


The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Filip Roos to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Roos, 23, made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks this year, posting three points (1G, 2A) in 15 contests. He scored his first career goal on Nov. 12 at ANA.

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

