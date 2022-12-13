Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH'S TEDDY TOSS HIGHLIGHTS WEEK 9

The Crunch grabbed a pair of wins, including one during the team's 12th annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss, in Week 9.

The Crunch began the three-game week on the road in Rochester, where they hammered the Amerks, 5-1, by scoring the final five goals. They then opened a season-high five-game homestand on Friday with a 5-2 loss to the division-leading Toronto Marlies. They responded Saturday to down the Comets, 5-1, with another five consecutive goals, earning their second win in two tries against Utica this season.

Syracuse remains in fourth place in the North Division following its two wins. The Crunch (10-9-2-2) have 24 points and are within two points of second-place Rochester.

TOP PERFORMERS

Defenseman Darren Raddysh charged his way back to the top of the AHL scoring lead with three straight multi-point efforts in Week 9. He notched back-to-back multi-assist games to begin the week, and then recorded a one goal, one assist outing in Saturday's win over the Comets.

Raddysh leads the AHL with 32 point (9g, 23a) in 22 games; he has had 10 multi-point games this season. His nine goals have already matched a career best, while his 23 assists and 32 points are new personal records.

With points in all three games, Gemel Smith extended his scoring streak to a career-high 10 games. He had a pair of two assist games (Wednesday and Saturday) and scored one of the two Crunch goals in Friday's loss to Toronto. Smith has picked up 14 points (5g, 9a) during his 10-game scoring streak, which is the longest active streak in the AHL.

The Toronto native is third on the Crunch with 24 points (8g, 16a) this season, and he has registered at least one point in 17 of his 19 games played. He started the season with a seven-game points streak.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt was the goalie of record in all three games for the Crunch in Week 9. He made 14 saves on 14 shots in a relief effort of the injured Max Lagace to earn a win in Rochester Wednesday night. After taking a loss Friday, Alnefelt held the Comets to one goal on 29 shots for the victory Saturday night.

In total, Alnefelt stopped 65-of-69 shots for a .942 save percentage, while playing to a 1.54 goals-against average. Overall this season, the Swede is 5-4-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

TIRED TEDDY TOSS SETS NEW CRUNCH RECORD

The Crunch's 12th annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss was a resounding success. Shawn Element scored the goal that sparked the toss in Saturday's game against the Utica Comets.

In response, Crunch fans launched a Syracuse record 7,689 new and gently used cuddly critters onto the ice. Stanley Steemer has collected all the stuffed animals and has begun the process of refurbishment. Once finished, the good-as-new stuffed animals will be donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed in Central New York for the holidays.

UPCOMING: SPRINGFIELD|BRIDGEPORT

The Crunch dip back into inter-division play as they face Springfield and Bridgeport in Week 10.

The Crunch and Thunderbirds wrap up their season series Friday on Hockey Fights Cancer night at Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch-who overcame a 4-1 deficit in a comeback win in Springfield earlier this season-will wear special lavender and white jerseys during the game. The jerseys will be auctioned following the game to raise money for Upstate Cancer Center.

Saturday, the Crunch and Bridgeport Islanders begin a two-game season series. The Islanders were the only team the Crunch did not beat head-to-head last season (0-2-0-0).

WEEK 9 RESULTS

Wednesday, December 7 | Game 21 at Rochester | W, 5-1

Syracuse 1 1 3 - 5 Shots: 8-13-7-28 PP: 0/1

Rochester 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 10-7-7-24 PP: 0/5

1st Period-Dumont 3 (Smith, Ryfors), 17:12. 2nd Period-Jones 2 (Usau, Smith), 17:12. 3rd Period-Fortier 5 (Raddysh, Ryfors), 7:56. Goncalves 3 (Raddysh, Carrick), 10:30. Ryfors 11 (Barré-Boulet, Carrick), 19:28 (EN). . . . Lagace ND (10 shots-9 saves) Alnefelt 4-3-1 (14 shots-14 saves) A-2,648

Friday, December 9 | Game 22 vs. Toronto | L, 5-2

Toronto 2 0 3 - 5 Shots: 13-6-9-28 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 16-12-8-36 PP: 0/5

1st Period-Barré-Boulet 6 (Raddysh, Day), 7:10. 3rd Period-Smith 8 (Raddysh, Barré-Boulet), 17:04. . . . Alnefelt 4-4-1 (26 shots-23 saves) A-4,360

Saturday, December 10 | Game 23 vs. Utica | W, 5-1

Utica 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 13-10-6-29 PP: 0/3

Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 12-8-7-27 PP: 0/3

1st Period-Element 3 (Smith, Dumont), 7:19. Koepke 2 (Smith, Raddysh), 12:19. 2nd Period-Raddysh 9 (Fortier, Ryfors), 5:23. Robert 11 (Goncalves, Usau), 11:55. 3rd Period-Goncalves 4 (Fortier, Koepke), 16:28 (EN). . . . Alnefelt 5-4-1 (29 shots-28 saves) A-5,422

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 29.2% (15-for-78) 19th (13th)

Penalty Kill 77.4% (72-for-93) 22nd (24th)

Goals For 3.87 GFA (89) 2nd (5th)

Goals Against 3.65 GAA (84) 27th (27th)

Shots For 32.87 SF/G (754) 6th (5th)

Shots Against 31.00 SA/G (713) 17th (21st)

Penalty Minutes 16.52 PIM/G (380) 5th (13th)

Category Leader

Points 32 Raddysh

Goals 11 Robert|Ryfors

Assists 23 Barré-Boulet|Raddysh

PIM 58 Element

Plus/Minus +13 Carrick

Wins 5 Alnefelt|Lagace

GAA 2.66 Alnefelt

Save % .911 Alnefelt

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Toronto 24 14 8 1 1 30 0.625 80 75 314 5-5-0-1 9-3-1-0 4-5-0-1 1-0-0-1 0-1

2. Rochester 23 12 9 1 1 26 0.565 74 81 191 7-3-1-0 5-6-0-1 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 1-1

3. Cleveland 22 11 8 1 2 25 0.568 84 90 241 5-2-1-0 6-6-0-2 4-3-1-2 1-0-0-0 3-2

4. Syracuse 23 10 9 2 2 24 0.522 89 84 380 5-4-2-0 5-5-0-2 6-3-1-0 1-0-0-0 1-2

5. Belleville 24 11 12 1 0 23 0.479 85 95 417 7-6-0-0 4-6-1-0 4-6-0-0 0-1-0-0 3-0

6. Utica 20 8 8 3 1 20 0.500 59 63 292 4-3-2-1 4-5-1-0 5-3-2-0 0-1-0-0 0-1

7. Laval 25 8 13 3 1 20 0.400 83 100 327 5-5-3-1 3-8-0-0 4-5-0-1 1-0-0-1 1-1

