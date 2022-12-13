$2 Beers Friday, Come Party with the Condors
December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Condors final home game before Christmas is this Friday at 7 p.m. Every Friday is $2 Beer Night presented by 101.5 BIG FM with $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission. Here are three things you need to know:
Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer from doors open (6 p.m.) through the end of the first intermission
The Condors will honor former goaltender Scott Hay as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration
Holiday packs are on sale. They include four lower level vouchers, a Condors hat, and a Little Caesars large one topping pizza for just $99. Get yours today for your family, gift, or the perfect stocking stuffer!
