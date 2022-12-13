$2 Beers Friday, Come Party with the Condors

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors final home game before Christmas is this Friday at 7 p.m. Every Friday is $2 Beer Night presented by 101.5 BIG FM with $2 Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra through the end of the first intermission. Here are three things you need to know:

Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer from doors open (6 p.m.) through the end of the first intermission

The Condors will honor former goaltender Scott Hay as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Holiday packs are on sale. They include four lower level vouchers, a Condors hat, and a Little Caesars large one topping pizza for just $99. Get yours today for your family, gift, or the perfect stocking stuffer!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.