San Diego Gulls to Host Annual Winter Wonderland Night on Saturday, December 17

December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will hold its annual Winter Wonderland Night on Saturday, Dec. 17 against the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST), brought to you by the team's official healthcare partner, Palomar Health. The night will feature a number of holiday-inspired activities, the return of the fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss and an exclusive Third Jersey-themed blanket giveaway for the first 7,000 fans in attendance.

The festivities will kick off with a pregame tailgate packed with holiday fun in the North VIP lot from 5-7 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Grinch and live reindeer, as well as experience a life-sized snow globe while enjoying food from Mr. Shawarma and hot chocolate. Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ales will also be available for $8 throughout the event.

In game elements will feature a ceremonial puck drop performed by the Grinch and the highly anticipated return of the Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the Gulls score their first goal of the game. All stuffed toys will be donated to charities throughout San Diego County and must be wrapped in a clear plastic bag prior to being tossed onto the ice. Bagging stations will be available for use at the tailgate, as well as sections three, six, nine and 10 on the concourse. Animals too large to fit in your lap or under your seat must be dropped off before the game at the Chuck-A-Puck table located at section nine. The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host its fourth Surprise Puck Sale Saturday evening. Holiday-inspired Surprise Pucks will be available for $20 at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.â¯Pucks can be selected at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available (limit five per purchase). The San Diego Gulls Foundation will also be holding a holiday auction featuring player-signed jerseys, a team-signed stick, and much more. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction and all proceeds from the night will support the San Diego Gulls Foundation.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets,â¯by calling (844) GO-GULLS or in person at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office two hours prior to the start of the game. Tickets sold at the box office are first-come, first-served.â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.