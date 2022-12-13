Comets Issue Statement on Noah Corson

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are aware of the recent sexual assault allegations against forward Noah Corson, who is currently assigned to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Corson's agent has informed the organization that Noah will be taking an indefinite leave of absence, effective immediately. The organization has no further comment at this time.

