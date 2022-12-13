Steven Kampfer Recalled by Detroit

Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Steven Kampfer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Kampfer has appeared in 19 games with the Griffins this season, totaling 10 points (3-7-10) and 12 penalty minutes. Throughout parts of 10 AHL campaigns, the 34-year-old has 129 points (34-95-129) and 223 penalty minutes in 293 games. Kampfer last played in the NHL during the 2020-21 season with the Boston Bruins, skating in 20 games and recording two goals and three assists. The former fourth-round selection has 15 goals, 24 helpers and 110 penalty minutes in 231 NHL contests. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native suited up for four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2006-10, winning two CCHA championships in the process. As a Wolverine, Kampfer amassed 60 points (7-53-60) in 147 outings.

