Series Preview: December 14 vs. San Jose

The Henderson Silver Knights take on the San Jose Barracuda at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands ninth in the Pacific Division. Through their first 25 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 9-15-0-1.

Sheldon Rempal (6G, 12A) leads the team in scoring with 18 points. Gage Quinney (9G, 7A)and Byron Froese (3G, 13A) are tied for second, each with 16 points. Quinney has scored four goals in the last three games.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 12 games. He holds a GAA of 2.93 and a save percentage of 0.906. In his most recent start on Dec. 9, against the Colorado Eagles, he allowed two goals against, stopping 33 shots.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 10 games. He holds a GAA of 2.94 and a save percentage of 0.899. In his most recent start on Dec. 10, against the Colorado Eagles, he allowed two goals against, stopping 30 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Barracuda sit fifth in the Pacific Division with 24 games played. Through those 24 games, they are 13-10-0-1.

Andrew Agozzino leads the scoring for San Jose with 22 points (7G, 15A) this season. Thomas Bordeleau (11G, 6A), a first-year player, leads all Barracuda players in goals and is second overall in points.

Eetu Makiniemi has played 12 games for San Jose. He holds a GAA of 2.58 and a save percentage of 0.918. Aaron Dell, the second half of San Jose's goaltending tandem, holds a GAA of 3.45 and a save percentage of 0.902.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced the Barracuda on Fri, Nov. 25 at home. They fell, 5-2. Byron Froese (1G, 1A) recorded a two-point night. Jonas Rondbjerg, currently called up to the Golden Knights, recorded Henderson's second goal of the night.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, on the road. Gage Quinney scored on the power play, his third special teams goal in the last five games, and Connor Ford scored the game-winning goal. Jonas Rondbjerg, currently called up to the Golden Knights, also scored. Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit stopped 30 of 32 shots.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 18 (6G, 12A)

Gage Quinney: 16 (9G, 7A)

Byron Froese: 16 (3G, 13A)

Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)

Lukas Cormier: 10 (3G, 7A)

