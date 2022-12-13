Griffins Prepare for Games against Hartford, Chicago

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS vs. Hartford Wolf Pack // Fri., Dec. 16 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7 p.m.

Watch: WXSP-TV at 7 p.m. and AHLTV

Season Series: 0-1-0-0 Overall, 0-0-0-0 Home. Second of two meetings overall, first and only at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Series: 1-2-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home

NHL Affiliation: New York Rangers

Noteworthy: This will be the first meeting between the two franchises in West Michigan since the Griffins defeated Hartford 3-2 on Nov. 14, 2008. Grand Rapids assistant coach Todd Krygier played for the Hartford Whalers (NHL) from 1989-91 and amassed 60 points (31-29-60) in 130 games.

Promotions: Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night presented by Fox Motors. Calendar giveaway

GRIFFINS at Chicago Wolves // Sat., Dec. 17 // 8 p.m. EST // Allstate Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EST

Watch: AHLTV and My 50 Chicago

Season Series: First of 10 meetings overall, first of five at Allstate Arena

All-Time Series: 91-81-2-7-3 Overall, 47-44-0-2-1 Away

NHL Affiliation: Carolina Hurricanes

Noteworthy: Chicago blew through the Griffins a season ago on its way to winning the Calder Cup, compiling an 11-0-1-0 (0.958) ledger against its Central-Division foe. In the past two campaigns, Grand Rapids is just 4-17-1-0 (0.205) against the Wolves and has been outscored 90-44.

Last Week's Results

Wed., Dec. 7 // GRIFFINS 6 vs. Iowa 2 // 9-11-1-0 (19 pts., 0452, 6th Central)

Fri., Dec. 9 // GRIFFINS 2 at Springfield 1 (OT) // 10-11-1-0 (21 pts., 0.477, 6th Central)

Sat., Dec. 10 // GRIFFINS 0 at Hartford 4 // 10-12-1-0 (21 pts., 0.457, 6th Central)

Last Week's Notes

Wednesday vs. Iowa (6-2 W) - The Griffins' offense exploded in a 6-2 victory over the Wild at Van Andel Arena. Lukas Craggs, Alex Chiasson and Gordie Green all made their Griffins debut, as Craggs tallied an assist and Chiasson notched two apples in the win. Taro Hirose added three helpers to his team-leading assist total while Joel L'Esperance and Steven Kampfer each chipped in two goals. Pontus Andreasson continued his hot streak by scoring the second goal of the night. The rookie now has 14 points in his last 13 games (7-7-14) and is third on the team in total points (7-8-15). Recap | Highlights

Friday at Springfield (2-1 OTW) - Late-game heroics from Alex Chiasson and Jared McIsaac lifted the Griffins over the Thunderbirds in a 2-1 overtime victory at the MassMutual Center. After Grand Rapids was held scoreless for the first 56:55 of play, Chiasson buried the game-tying goal by stuffing in the puck during a scrum in the crease. Just 56 seconds into the overtime period, McIsaac skated into the Springfield zone from center ice and rifled in a shot from the left circle behind Joel Hofer to secure the win. Magnus Hellberg shined once again between the pipes for Grand Rapids, recording 21 saves on the night. Elmer Soderblom made his Griffins/AHL debut on the contest. This was the first-ever meeting between the two franchises. Recap | Highlights

Saturday at Hartford (0-4 L) - The Griffins were shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss against the Wolf Pack at the XL Center. Magnus Hellberg, in his fourth game with Grand Rapids, recorded 41 saves in the contest. During his conditioning loan with the Griffins, the former Wolf Pack netminder had a 2.50 goals against average and a 0.932 save percentage. The contest marked Brian Lashoff's 600th game as a Griffin and in the AHL. In his Grand Rapids career, Lashoff has recorded 31 goals and 95 assists for 126 total points. Hartford out-shot the Griffins 45-21 in the contest, including a 34-11 advantage over the final two periods. Recap | Highlights

O Captain! My Captain!: Captain Brian Lashoff competed in his 600th game as a Griffin and in the AHL on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Hartford. Lashoff's 600 games played for the Griffins rank first among active AHL players who have spent their entire AHL career with the same club and fourth in league history among one-team players. Of the players ahead of him on that list, the most recent - and, coincidentally, the record-holder - last played during the 1970-71 season (Bill Needham of the Cleveland Barons, 981 games played). Lashoff overtook Paul Larivee (Providence Reds, 1952-62) for the No. 4 spot on April 6, 2022 against Cleveland and is now eight games behind No. 3 Howie Yanosik (Hershey Bears, 1957-67). Lashoff is still 55 games away from breaking the Griffins' all-time regular-season games played record, held by Travis Richards with 655 games (1995-2006).

You Need to Be This Tall to Ride the Rollercoaster: On Friday, left wing Elmer Soderblom made his Griffins/AHL debut, becoming the tallest player to ever compete for Grand Rapids. At 6-foot-8, Soderblom edged out former 6-foot-6 players in Jared Coreau, Francois Leroux, Brad Norton, Michael Rasmussen, Dan Turple, Sebastian Cossa and teammate Simon Edvinsson. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native has two goals in 13 games with Detroit this season but does not have a point through two games with the Griffins. Soderblom was selected with the 159th pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit and is his rookie season in North America.

Had to Get in Shape: Goaltender Magnus Hellberg saw his conditioning loan with the Griffins end on Sunday when he was recalled by the Detroit Red Wings. In terms of games played, Hellberg's conditioning loan tied for the longest among the six DRW goalies and their eight GRG stints, while his save percentage was among the best. The Uppsala, Sweden, native went 2-2-0 with the Griffins along with a 2.50 goals against average and a 0.932 save percentage.

Just Keep it Close: The Griffins have had an up-and-down start to the season, but they have excelled at winning close games. In fact, Grand Rapids is 6-0-1-0 (0.929) in games decided by one goal. In comparison, the Griffins are just 4-12-0-0 (0.250) in games decided by two or more tallies. In the 2021-22 season, the Griffins finished with a 13-7-6-2 (0.607) mark in games decided by one goal.

