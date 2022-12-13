Hogs and Wild Face-Off for Third Straight

Des Moines, Iowa - Coming off a weekend homestand against the Iowa Wild, the Rockford IceHogs make the trip to Des Moines, Iowa tonight for the first time this season to meet the Wild at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight will be the fourth head-to-head contest between the two clubs.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 12-7-1-2, 27 points (3rd, Central Division)

Iowa: 11-8-2-2, 26 points (4th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Cole Guttman scored his sixth goal of the 2022-23 season against the Iowa Wild, and forward Michal Teply tallied his fourth goal of the campaign and unleashed the Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night.

Forward Steven Fogarty (7G, 9A) tallied both third period, game-tying goals against the IceHogs last weekend, and forward Ty Ronning (7G, 4A) scored the game-winning overtime goal for the Wild at the BMO Center on Saturday night.

Last Game Highlights

Unable to secure a weekend split, the IceHogs fell 3-2 in their third overtime period in three games to the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Forwards Michal Teply and Cole Guttman lit the lamp for Rockford, but the Hogs couldn't hold on in regulation. Dylan Wells faced 24 shots and totaled 21 saves and was tagged with the loss.

First Time For Everything

After three contests in Rockford, tonight marks the first time the IceHogs will play the Iowa Wild in Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena in the 2022-23 campaign. The Hogs are 6-3-0-0 on the road this season, and the next three meetings between the clubs will take place in Iowa.

Some Cole In Your Stocking

With 12 points in 13 games, rookie forward Cole Guttman continues to impress since his return on Nov. 12 in Texas after an Opening Night injury against the Manitoba Moose. Guttman bagged two more points against the Wild last weekend totaling 6G, 6A.

Let's Go To Extras

For the third straight game, the IceHogs went into an overtime period. On Wednesday, Rockford knocked off Milwaukee 2-1 in a shootout, and Iowa slipped by the Hogs twice in a 3-2 shootout Friday night and a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday night. All three IceHogs and Wild meetings this season have finished in extra sessions with Iowa claiming a 5-4 SOW win back on Nov. 6.

No Lead Is Safe

In all three head-to-head meetings with the Wild this season, the IceHogs have held a lead in the third period. But in all three matchups (and four times overall), Iowa has tallied a third period goal to tie the game, sending the contest to extra hockey and eventually claiming the extra point with a victory.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they have activated goaltender Petr Mrazek (groin) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the Rockford IceHogs. Stauber has appeared in six games for the IceHogs this season and holds a 3-2 record with 0.829 save percentage and 3.34 goals against average.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 5-4 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 3-2 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 3-2 OTL, Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

43-34-9-5

