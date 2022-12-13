Wolf Pack Recall F Zach Jordan from Loan to Icemen
December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Zach Jordan from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Jordan, 26, signed with the Wolf Pack as a free agent on July 14th, 2022, after splitting the 2021-22 season between the AHL's Cleveland Monsters and the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
In 18 games this season with the Icemen, Jordan has scored eight points (5 g, 3 a). In his professional career, Jordan has appeared in 46 AHL games, all with the Monsters, scoring nine points (6 g, 3 a).
A native of Collinsville, IL, Jordan played four seasons of college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha prior to his professional career.
The Pack kick off a three-game Midwest road trip tomorrow night when they visit the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. est. The Wolf Pack return to XL Center on Thursday, December 22nd, for a renewal of the I-91 Rivalry as the Springfield Thunderbirds come to town. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
