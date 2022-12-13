Bears to Honor Dan "Beaker" Stuck Prior to December 18 Game

(Hershey, PA) -The Hershey Bears announced today that the club will honor and recognize Dan "Beaker" Stuck prior to the team's game versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Dec. 18 at GIANT Center. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:50 p.m. for the pregame ceremony.

Stuck, the popular long-time member of the Hershey Bears leadership team, worked in a full-time capacity for over 35 years with the organization and is set to retire on Dec. 31. Sunday's pregame ceremony will honor Stuck's dedication and commitment to the Bears, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, and the local Central PA community and will feature messages from many of the players, coaches, and staff members that Stuck worked with during his remarkable tenure with the Chocolate and White.

Stuck's affiliation with the Hershey Bears dates back to the 1977-78 season when he became a stick boy and later a locker room assistant for the team. Stuck then worked as the club's assistant athletic trainer, a post he held until 1984 when he spent one season with the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers as an assistant equipment manager.

He was hired as Hershey's head athletic trainer in 1985. As the head trainer, Stuck was part of five Calder Cup championships with the Chocolate and White, winning titles in 1988, 1997, 2006, 2009, and 2010. On the bench, Stuck was a veteran of over 2,600 games and worked seven All-Star games. In 2018, he moved into a new role as the club's Manager of Wellness and Team Affairs, working with the hockey operations staff to help maintain the rich tradition of Hershey Bears Hockey within the locker room with the players and coaches.

