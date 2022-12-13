Panthers Recall Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte
December 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another Checker is headed to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled Grigori Denisenko from Charlotte.
Denisenko, 22, has posted 11 points (3g, 8a) in 24 games this season for Charlotte - eight of which have come in his last 10 games. The Russian forward has logged 38 points (17g, 21a) in 69 career AHL games - including 18 in 30 games last season before an injury ended his campaign early.
The 15th overall pick in 2018, Denisenko has appeared in eight NHL games - most recently one contest a season ago - and picked up four helpers along the way.
The Panthers are in the midst of a stretch where they play every other night for the next week and a half - including a home tilt against Columbus tonight, while the Checkers host Rochester for a two-game set starting this Friday.
