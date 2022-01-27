Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier

January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Evan Cormier

Goaltender

Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.

Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left

Cormier, 24, has suited up in seven games for Manitoba this season. The Bowmanville, Ont. native holds a record of 4-1-2 and registered a 2.51 goals-against average along with a .919 save percentage. Cormier is also 10-2-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 13 appearances with the Growlers this season. The former New Jersey Devils fourth round draft pick has 44 career AHL games to his name, spending time with Manitoba and the Binghamton Devils. The netminder features a career 14-22-7 record supported by a 3.18 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout.

The Moose face the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time ever on Saturday, Jan. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Extremely limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.