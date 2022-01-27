Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier
January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Evan Cormier
Goaltender
Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left
Cormier, 24, has suited up in seven games for Manitoba this season. The Bowmanville, Ont. native holds a record of 4-1-2 and registered a 2.51 goals-against average along with a .919 save percentage. Cormier is also 10-2-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 13 appearances with the Growlers this season. The former New Jersey Devils fourth round draft pick has 44 career AHL games to his name, spending time with Manitoba and the Binghamton Devils. The netminder features a career 14-22-7 record supported by a 3.18 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout.
The Moose face the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time ever on Saturday, Jan. 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre. Extremely limited tickets are available at MooseHockey.com. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.
