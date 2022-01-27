Belleville Sens Launch 11 Game Family Day Mega 50/50 Jackpot

BELLEVILLE, ON - With arena capacities across Ontario limited to just 500 fans through to February 21, 2022, the Belleville Senators and Senators Community Foundation are announcing an 11-game Mega 50/50 jackpot, to give fans a shot at big prizes when full crowds are allowed to return.

50/50 contributions from all home games between January 27, 2022, and February 21, 2022 will be added into one huge jackpot, with a winner to be drawn during the Belleville Sens Family Day Game, on February 21, 2022, against the Syracuse Crunch.

Belleville Sens fans throughout the Bay of Quinte and across Ontario can purchase tickets at CAA Arena (when fans are allowed to attend again) or through the team's 50/50 website at www.5050bsens.com, at the following prices:

2 tickets for $5 | 5 tickets for $10 | 50 tickets for $20 | 200 Tickets for $50

The draw also includes a handful of early bird prizes, if you buy your tickets before the following deadlines:

Early Bird Prize Purchase Deadline

Family four-pack of tickets to Belleville Sens vs Hershey Bears (March 18, 2022) + Belleville Sens team signed stick Friday January 28, 2022 @ 9:15 p.m.

Family four-pack of tickets to Belleville Sens vs Utica Comets (March 16, 2022) + Belleville Sens team signed stick Wednesday February 2, 2022 @ 9:15 p.m.

Family four-pack of tickets to Belleville Sens vs Hershey Bears (March 18, 2022) + Belleville Sens team signed stick Friday February 4, 2022 @ 9:15 p.m.

Josh Norris autographed Ottawa Senators jersey Saturday February 5, 2022 @ 9:15 p.m.

Nick Paul autographed Ottawa Senators jersey Wednesday February 16, 2022 @

The sooner fans purchase their tickets, the more prizes they'll have a chance at, with all proceeds going to support charities and organizations across the Bay of Quinte Region. To buy tickets, or get more information, visit www.5050bsens.com.

