Viveiros Returns to Silver Knights
January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced that Head Coach Manny Viveiros has been medically cleared to return to full-time coaching duties, effective immediately. He will be behind the bench this Friday and Saturday when the Silver Knights face the Colorado Eagles at the Orleans Arena.
Coach Viveiros released the following statement:
"I am thrilled to be able to return to coaching and to once again be with my players and fellow coaches, whose support has been so significant throughout these last few months. After recent tests and scans, my doctors have given me clearance to return to my full-time duties with the team and my prognosis is very good. I would like to thank my family for their constant love and support. I want to thank my fellow coaches and my players, who were with me through every step of this journey. And I am grateful to my medical team and the Golden Knights organization for their commitment and resolve in fighting this battle with me. Now I am ready to return behind the bench for the second half of the season and to lead this exceptional group of men towards the playoffs and a Calder Cup run."
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022
- El Lazo, Star Wars Night Highlight Roadrunners Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Brett Sutter Set to Appear in 1,000th Career Pro Game Tonight - Ontario Reign
- Viveiros Returns to Silver Knights - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens to Play Home Games on January 28 and February 2 Without Fans in Attendance - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Return Home Friday & Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Amazon to Present Amazon Community Heroes Program - Syracuse Crunch
- Capitals Re-Assign Joe Snively to Taxi Squad from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Sikura Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Kick off February with Princess Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Delia Recalled to Blackhawks; Morris and Soderblom Return - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Brodzinski and Jones to Active Roster, Gettinger, Lundkvist, Pajuniemi and Reunanen to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Ink Patrick Watling to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #16: Hershey Hits Midpoint of Season - Hershey Bears
- Special Teams Doom Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Power Play Drives Eagles to Eighth Straight Win - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Return Home To Tucson Arena With Wednesday Night Matchup Against Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Beat Wolves in Overtime to Extend Point Streak to Five - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Earn Hard Fought Point in Overtime Loss to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Can't Hold on to Stars - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.