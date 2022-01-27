Viveiros Returns to Silver Knights

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights have announced that Head Coach Manny Viveiros has been medically cleared to return to full-time coaching duties, effective immediately. He will be behind the bench this Friday and Saturday when the Silver Knights face the Colorado Eagles at the Orleans Arena.

Coach Viveiros released the following statement:

"I am thrilled to be able to return to coaching and to once again be with my players and fellow coaches, whose support has been so significant throughout these last few months. After recent tests and scans, my doctors have given me clearance to return to my full-time duties with the team and my prognosis is very good. I would like to thank my family for their constant love and support. I want to thank my fellow coaches and my players, who were with me through every step of this journey. And I am grateful to my medical team and the Golden Knights organization for their commitment and resolve in fighting this battle with me. Now I am ready to return behind the bench for the second half of the season and to lead this exceptional group of men towards the playoffs and a Calder Cup run."

