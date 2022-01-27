Delia Recalled to Blackhawks; Morris and Soderblom Return

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following roster moves:

Recalled goaltender Collin Delia from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the active roster.

Re-assigned goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Soderblom to Rockford.

Delia has a 6-6-2 record this season with the IceHogs, posting a 2.77 goals against average, .910 save percentage and one shutout. He's also played in one contest with the Blackhawks this year.

The IceHogs hit the road for the first time since early January with stops against the Milwaukee Admirals and Chicago Wolves on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29! The IceHogs and Admirals collide Friday night at 7 p.m. and the IceHogs and Wolves renew their in-state rivalry on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center and open up February on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 PM against Milwaukee on a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

