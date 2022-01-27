IceHogs Earn Hard Fought Point in Overtime Loss to Wild

ROCKFORD, IL- The Rockford IceHogs (15-14-2-1) dropped a physical 2-1 contest to the Iowa Wild (16-16-2-2) in overtime at BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday night. The Hogs and Wild combined for a season-high 66 penalty minutes in the midweek contest.

In overtime, with a delayed penalty being called on Rockford defenseman Nicolas Beaudin Wild Forward Joseph Cramarossa buried the game-winning goal at 2:32.

Iowa got on the board first when forward Marco Rossi found the back of the net on a one-timer from the high slot at 8:52 into the opening frame.

Rockford responded in the second period when forward Mike Hardman took advantage of a Rossi double-minor hooking and high-sticking penalty and executed the power play goal at 13:39 in the frame.

That's all the teams would get through in regulation while both goalies were solid between the pipes. Rockford goalie Collin Delia helped the IceHogs earn a point in the standings, turning away 25 Iowa shots. Zane McIntyre earned the win for the Wild turning away 20 shots.

