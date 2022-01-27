Stars Beat Wolves in Overtime to Extend Point Streak to Five

ROSEMONT, IL - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, extended their point streak to five games Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime win against the division-leading Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.

Matt Jurusik stopped five shots on goal during a first period Wolves power play, but just as the Stars killed off the penalty, Andrew Poturalski fired a shot off of a rebound into the back of the net, giving Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Texas tied the game 2:09 into the middle frame when Rhett Gardner slid a pass over to Tye Felhaber cutting through the slot toward Wolves goaltender Jack LaFontaine. Felhaber tapped the puck past LaFontaine for his second goal of the season, tying the game at 1-1.

The teams skated scoreless through the rest of the period and the third period to follow, as the game headed to overtime. The Stars killed off two third period penalties, thanks in part some big stops by Jurusik, who stopped 36 of 37 shots in the game.

Ty Dellandrea fed a pass across the slot to Gardner in the right circle, and Gardner ripped a one-timer past LaFontaine to complete the Stars' 2-1 win. It was Gardner's second game-winning goal in the last three contests for Texas.

The Stars return home for the first time since Jan. 8 and face the Laval Rocket at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m.

