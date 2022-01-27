Belleville Sens to Play Home Games on January 28 and February 2 Without Fans in Attendance

January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced today that the team's next two scheduled games, on Friday January 28, 2022, vs Toronto (AHL Game #591) and Wednesday February 2, 2022, vs Syracuse (AHL Game #621) will be played without any sold tickets, aside from team or league requirements.

The decision has been made due to the impact on the Belleville Sens organization, due to restrictions currently imposed by the Provincial Government, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Any fans who have bought tickets for either of those games will be automatically refunded, either via a credit through their season ticket member account, or through Ticketmaster and their original method of purchase.

A decision on attendance for the games on Friday February 4, 2022, vs Syracuse (AHL Game #635) and Saturday February 5, 2022, vs Laval (AHL Game #648) will be announced early next week.

The team is also still working on a setting a new date for the postponed game on December 18, 2021 vs the Providence Bruins (AHL Game #367). Fans who bought tickets to that game are asked to hold them until a make-up date is finalized.

The Belleville Sens are continuing to follow all local, provincial, federal and American Hockey League guidelines and any fans who have further questions or concerns can email them to info@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.