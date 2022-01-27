Belleville Sens to Play Home Games on January 28 and February 2 Without Fans in Attendance
January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced today that the team's next two scheduled games, on Friday January 28, 2022, vs Toronto (AHL Game #591) and Wednesday February 2, 2022, vs Syracuse (AHL Game #621) will be played without any sold tickets, aside from team or league requirements.
The decision has been made due to the impact on the Belleville Sens organization, due to restrictions currently imposed by the Provincial Government, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Any fans who have bought tickets for either of those games will be automatically refunded, either via a credit through their season ticket member account, or through Ticketmaster and their original method of purchase.
A decision on attendance for the games on Friday February 4, 2022, vs Syracuse (AHL Game #635) and Saturday February 5, 2022, vs Laval (AHL Game #648) will be announced early next week.
The team is also still working on a setting a new date for the postponed game on December 18, 2021 vs the Providence Bruins (AHL Game #367). Fans who bought tickets to that game are asked to hold them until a make-up date is finalized.
The Belleville Sens are continuing to follow all local, provincial, federal and American Hockey League guidelines and any fans who have further questions or concerns can email them to info@bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022
- Belleville Sens to Play Home Games on January 28 and February 2 Without Fans in Attendance - Belleville Senators
- Thunderbirds Return Home Friday & Saturday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Amazon to Present Amazon Community Heroes Program - Syracuse Crunch
- Capitals Re-Assign Joe Snively to Taxi Squad from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Sikura Recalled to Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Cole Koepke, Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Kick off February with Princess Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Delia Recalled to Blackhawks; Morris and Soderblom Return - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Reassign Goaltender Evan Cormier - Manitoba Moose
- Rangers Recall Brodzinski and Jones to Active Roster, Gettinger, Lundkvist, Pajuniemi and Reunanen to Taxi Squad - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Ink Patrick Watling to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Weekly #16: Hershey Hits Midpoint of Season - Hershey Bears
- Special Teams Doom Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Power Play Drives Eagles to Eighth Straight Win - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Return Home To Tucson Arena With Wednesday Night Matchup Against Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Beat Wolves in Overtime to Extend Point Streak to Five - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Earn Hard Fought Point in Overtime Loss to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Can't Hold on to Stars - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens to Play Home Games on January 28 and February 2 Without Fans in Attendance
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Game vs Toronto Marlies
- AHL Reschedules Upcoming Belleville Sens Games vs Laval
- Sokolov Scores OT Winner to Complete Two-Game Sweep of Amerks
- Belleville Sens Get Past Amerks in Shootout