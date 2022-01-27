Dylan Scott to Perform Post-Game Friday Night

January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - For the first time in nearly two years, the Admirals will host a post-game concert as Country Music Star Dylan Scott will perform LIVE this Friday, January 28th after the Ads take on the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena in FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, a limited number exclusive on-ice passes are still available for just $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.

This is the first of four shows in the Admirals 2022 Concert Series, presented by Toyota, Lee Jeans, and Coors Light. The other shows including Classic Rock Legends Night Ranger on February 26, Country Music Star Jimmie Allen on March 12, and Heavy Metal Greats Skillet on April 8.

