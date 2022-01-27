Brett Sutter Set to Appear in 1,000th Career Pro Game Tonight

Ontario Reign forward Brett Sutter

SAN JOSE, CA - Ontario Reign forward Brett Sutter will play in his 1,000th career professional regular-season game tonight at SAP Center against the San Jose Barracuda. He currently ranks 12th in American Hockey League history with 939 games played.

Now in his 15th pro season, Sutter enters tonight's game with 424 career points (175-249=424) in 999 career regular-season games.

Thursday's game is set to be his 345th with the Reign since joining the team's roster in February of 2016. Sutter is Ontario's all-time leader in games played and scoring during its time as an AHL franchise, with 78 goals, 92 assists and 170 points. Additionally, the 34-year-old has served as the Reign team captain for five seasons, starting with the 2017-18 campaign.

Originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2005 NHL Draft, the Viking, Alta. native has also played for the AHL's Quad City Flames, Abbotsford Heat, Charlotte Checkers, and Iowa Wild, in addition to suiting up for NHL games with Calgary, Carolina and Minnesota. Sutter was Charlotte's captain during the 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

Sutter was selected to the Pacific Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Game held in Utica, N.Y. and was also the 2018-19 recipient of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for the AHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.

Prior to turning pro, Sutter played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League's Red Deer Rebels and Kootenay Ice from 2003-07, appearing in 254 WHL contests over four seasons. He served as Red Deer's captain during the 2006-07 campaign.

The Reign are scheduled to honor Sutter in a pregame ceremony at Toyota Arena on Sunday, February 20, when Ontario is scheduled to face the San Diego Gulls.

