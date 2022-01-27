Griffins Kick off February with Princess Night, Youth Jersey Giveaway

January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine vs. the Ontario Reign

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine vs. the Ontario Reign(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)

Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 vs. Toronto Marlies

Winning Wednesday presented by Michigan First Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Rescheduled Game From Dec. 19: All tickets previously sold for the home game on Dec. 19 will be valid for this makeup date.

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one item (excluding jerseys). One discount per person present.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Feb. 2; March 9 and 16; April 6.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games during the Grand Rapids Griffins' 2021-22 regular season, present your Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase either an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $14 (regularly $16 advance and $19 day of game), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $17 (regularly $19 advance and $22 day of game), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $20 (regularly $22 advance and $25 day of game). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability. For schedule information, visit griffinshockey.com .

Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 vs. Ontario Reign

Kids 25th Anniversary Jersey Giveaway presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Kids 25th Anniversary Jersey Giveaway (Kids 13 and under) presented by Comerica Bank: The first 1,000 kids in attendance will receive a kid-sized replica of the 25th Anniversary Jersey worn by the Griffins.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Ontario Reign

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Princess Night presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union: More than 20 princesses and princes from Michigan-based Olivia Grace and Company will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans and take part in game-night promotions.

Pre-Game Tea Party Package: Bring your little royals to Van Andel Arena and take part in an exclusive pre-game Princess Tea Party. The experience includes a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the characters, complimentary refreshments and magical activities. Princess Tea Party tickets are $45-55 per person and include admission to the Tea Party at 4:30 p.m. and a seat to the Griffins game at 7:00 p.m. Click here for more information and ticket details.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack includes four tickets, one four square cheese pizza at Buddy's Pizza, and $20 in concession cash for a great low price. Visit griffinshockey.comf4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2. Continuing this season, fans may use their concession cash to purchase healthy choice menu options at the stand located outside of section 126, including low-fat yogurt, apples, oranges, granola bars and smoothies.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.