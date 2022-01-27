Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Activated center Adam Henrique from Injured Reserve and defenseman Josh Manson from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Reassigned defensemen Jacob Larsson and Greg Pateryn to the Taxi Squad
Assigned defensemen Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
