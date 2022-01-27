Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Activated center Adam Henrique from Injured Reserve and defenseman Josh Manson from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Reassigned defensemen Jacob Larsson and Greg Pateryn to the Taxi Squad

Assigned defensemen Brendan Guhle to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

