Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Kyle Rau from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Kyle Rau from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the taxi squad.

Rau, 29 (10/24/92), has recorded 25 points (10-15=25), a plus-6 rating, four power-play goals (PPG), three game-winning goals (GWG) and 63 shots on goal in 26 games with Iowa this season. He leads the team in GWG (ranks T-8th in the AHL), ranks T-1st in goals and plus/minus rating and is second in scoring and assists. The 5-foot-9, 171-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., collected 11 points (4-7=11) in a season-high six-game point streak from Oct. 22-Nov. 21. The left-shot forward tied his career-high three assists on Oct. 22 vs. Rockford. He owns 229 points (102-127=229), 36 PPG, 11 GWG, five shorthanded goals and 831 shots on goal in 333 career AHL games with San Antonio, Portland, Springfield and Iowa (2014-22).

Rau has also appeared in four games with Minnesota this season. He owns seven points (2-5=7) in 60 career NHL contests with Florida and the Wild (2015-22). He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (91st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 1, 2017. Rau wears sweater No. 37 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the New York Rangers on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. CT. Iowa plays at home against the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

