Penguins Ink Patrick Watling to PTO

January 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Patrick Watling to a professional tryout agreement.

Watling, 28, is enjoying an excellent season with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Watling leads the Nailers with 20 assists and 33 points while only appearing in 22 games. His 13 goals also rank second on the team.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native has played five games in the AHL this season, split between the Penguins and Syracuse Crunch. In those five contests, Watling produced one goals and two assists. His lone goal was the game-winner for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 2-1 triumph over the Hershey Bears on Jan. 16.

Last season, Watling produced career-highs in goals (18), assists (19) and points (31) while playing for the Nailers. In 173 career ECHL games, he has earned 168 points (60G-108A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 28, when it travels to the Buckeye State to take on the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop between the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Penguins' next home game will be Wednesday, Feb. 2, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds for a 7:05 p.m. tilt at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.