Rangers Recall Brodzinski and Jones to Active Roster, Gettinger, Lundkvist, Pajuniemi and Reunanen to Taxi Squad

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced a series of transactions on Thursday morning. The club has recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski and defenseman Zac Jones to the active roster from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have recalled forwards Tim Gettinger and Lauri Pajuniemi and defensemen Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist to the taxi squad.

Brodzinski, signed by the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, leads the Wolf Pack with 28 points (13 g, 15 a) on the season. His 13 goals are also the leading mark among Wolf Pack skaters. Currently, Brodzinski has scored goals in six straight games for the Wolf Pack. That is the longest scoring streak of his career.

The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, has skated in three games this season with the Rangers. He made his season debut with the club on January 8th in Anaheim against the Anaheim Ducks. Over the course of two seasons, Brodzinski has skated in eight games with the Rangers and scored one goal.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 25 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He's also skated in three NHL games with the Rangers on the campaign.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 19 points (8 g, 11 a) in 24 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has appeared in five games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, with his season debut coming back on January 2nd against the Tampa Bay Lightning. In all, Gettinger has appeared in 13 career NHL games with the Rangers.

Reunanen, selected in the fourth round (98th overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, leads the Wolf Pack with a +13 rating in 2021-22. In 24 games this season with the club, Reunanen has scored 14 points (1 g, 13 a). He is second on the club in points among defenseman this season, behind only Jones.

Pajuniemi, selected in the fifth round (132nd overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, has scored 17 points (8 g, 9 a) in 33 games during his rookie AHL season. Pajuniemi scored his first career AHL goal on opening night against the Bridgeport Islanders at the XL Center. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Lundkvist, selected in the first round (28th overall) by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, is in his rookie North American season. He has appeared in 25 games with the Rangers, scoring four points (1 g, 3 a). Lundkvist made his NHL debut on October 14th, 2021, against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. He scored his first career NHL goal on December 8th, 2021, against the Colorado Avalanche. In seven AHL games, Lundkvist has scored one assist.

