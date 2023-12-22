Moose Goaltender Milic Named to Canada's Spengler Cup Roster

December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with Hockey Canada, announced today goaltender Thomas Milic has been named to Canada's Spengler Cup roster.

Thomas Milic

Goaltender

Born Apr. 14, 2003 - New Westminster, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 179 - Catches L

Milic, 20, has appeared in four games for the Moose this season posting a 1-1-0 record along with a 3.74 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. The netminder recorded his first AHL victory on Nov. 17 in Belleville on the strength of 26 stops. Milic began his professional career in 2023-24 with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. In 13 games for the Admirals, Milic registered a 9-2-1 record along with a 2.44 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.

Milic's junior career saw him accumulate a combined 60-23-5 record, 2.35 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, all with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He was named the 2022-23 WHL Playoffs MVP and captured the Del Wilson Trophy as the WHL Goaltender of the Year. The netminder was also selected to the CHL First All-Star Team.

Internationally, Milic won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championships. The netminder posted a 5-0-0 record paired with a 1.76 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. The Coquitlam, B.C. product also captured gold with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Milic was a fifth round selection, 151st overall, of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2023 NHL Draft.

