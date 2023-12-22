Kaiser and Roos Assigned to Hogs from Blackhawks
December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi from injured reserve (concussion protocol). Additionally, the team has assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Filip Roos to the Rockford IceHogs.
Kaiser, 21, has played in five games with Rockford this season. The defenseman has four points (0G, 4A) in 23 games with Chicago during the current campaign.
Roos, 24, has published four points (1G, 3A) in 16 games with the Hogs this season and also appeared in four games with the Blackhawks.
The IceHogs play the San Diego Gulls tonight at Pachanga Arena at 9 p.m. CT.
