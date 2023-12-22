Bridgeport Islanders Visit Wolf Pack Tonight

December 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (7-16-1-0) complete a six-game road trip and their pre-holiday slate with a pair of games against the Hartford Wolf Pack (15-5-5-0) and Springfield Thunderbirds (14-9-2-0) this weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight inside the XL Center and 7:05 p.m. tomorrow at MassMutual Center. The Islanders are looking to build on a 4-3 overtime win in Charlotte last Saturday, in which Robin Salo recorded his third game-winning goal of the season 1:46 into OT. Karson Kuhlman, Kyle MacLean, and William Dufour also scored. Tonight's game against the Wolf Pack is the AHLTV Free Game of the Week.

WATCH ONLINE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN LIVE: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's tilt marks the second of 10 meetings between the Islanders and Wolf Pack this season, and the first of five at XL Center. Hartford earned a 3-0 win in the series opener on Nov. 10th, highlighted by two goals from Riley Nash and a 37-save shutout from Dylan Garand. Bridgeport has only produced more shots-on-goal in two other games this season. The Wolf Pack have won six straight meetings dating back to Mar. 4th of last season.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack enter the holiday weekend ranked second in the Atlantic Division, but have lost three straight games for the first time this season (0-1-2-0). Each of their last two games have been decided in overtime including a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Sunday at home. Matt Rempe, Alex Belzile and Adam Edstrom scored the goals for Hartford. Jonny Brodzinski remains the team's leading scorer in goals (11) and points (25), but is currently on call-up with the New York Rangers. Mac Hollowell paces the team in assists (21), which rank second-most among AHL defensemen. The Wolf Pack complete a three-game homestand tonight, their final game before a four-day Christmas break.

EXTRA-TIME EXCELLENCE

The Islanders are 4-1 in sudden-death overtime this season. Their four wins are tied for second-most in the Eastern Conference behind Rochester's five and the Islanders are one of just eight AHL teams that have not been to a shootout. Four of Bridgeport's seven wins this season and both of their victories on the road have come past regulation. Robin Salo (twice) and Ruslan Iskhakov (twice) have scored the overtime-winning goals.

MAC'IN IT HAPPEN

Kyle MacLean enters the weekend with eight points (4g, 4a) in his last seven games, moving to second on the team in scoring behind Ruslan Iskhakov. He is second to Iskhakov in goals (6), points (14) and multi-point games (5), and is tied for the team lead in power-play goals (2). He has three multi-point performances over that span including last Saturday's victory in Charlotte. Bridgeport is 3-2-0-0 when MacLean records at least two points this season.

QUICK HITS

All three of Robin Salo's goals this season have stood as game-winners, sharing third among AHL defensemen behind Dylan Coghlan (Springfield) and Lucas Carlsson (Charlotte)... Jakub Skarek made his team-leading 16th appearance last Friday and is fourth in the AHL in minutes played (948:38)... The Islanders have spent the fewest amount of time shorthanded (75) and on the power play (80) in the Eastern Conference... Bridgeport has allowed the sixth fewest shots per game in the AHL (27.67) and hasn't allowed more than 30 shots in seven straight contests.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (15-8-9): Last: 3-2 OTL at Washington, Wednesday - Next: Tomorrow at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (8-11-2-2): Last: 4-1 L at Adirondack, Saturday -- Next: Tonight vs. Maine, 5:05 p.m. ET

