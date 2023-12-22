Belleville Sens Captain Heatherington to Represent Canada at 2023 Spengler Cup

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that Captain Dillon Heatherington has been named to the roster for Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. The tournament will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from December 26-31, 2023.

Heatherington, 28, will be representing his country for the third time after winning gold medals at both the U-18 (2012-13) and U-20 (2014-15) levels. The native of Calgary, Alberta has played 24 games with Belleville this season, registering two goals and two assists and has suited up in a total of 129 games for the AHL Sens over three seasons.

Originally drafted by Columbus in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft (50th overall), Heatherington has played in 442 career AHL games (21 goals, 100 assists) and 23 NHL games (two assists).

"It's awesome. Whenever you get that phone call it definitely gets the blood pumping and there's a lot of honour that goes with that," said Heatherington. "I'm really looking forward to getting over there and meeting new teammates, new coaches, and playing the game that I love."

Four players on this year's Spengler Cup team have Belleville Sens connections, including Heatherington, defenseman Zac Leslie (2021-22), forward John Quenneville (2022-23), and forward Chris DiDomenico (2017-18). Two other Belleville Sens alumni, Adam Tambellini (2018-19) and Chris Kelly (2017-18) have also previously suited up at the tournament for Canada.

