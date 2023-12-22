Wolf Pack and Islanders Meet in Holiday Edition of the 'Battle of Connecticut'

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrap up a three-game homestand this evening when they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town for the second installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' for the 2023-24 season.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders. In total, the sides will face off ten times this season. Tonight is the first of five games at the XL Center between the foes.

The Wolf Pack took the first meeting by a final score of 3-0 on November 10th at the Total Mortgage Arena. Anton Blidh opened the scoring 12:25 into the game, scoring the eventual game-winning goal. Riley Nash tacked on a pair of insurance goals, scoring at 5:50 and 12:16 of the second period.

Dylan Garand picked up the shutout victory, making a season-high 37 saves.

The Wolf Pack penalty kill was stellar in the win, going four-for-four. The win was the Wolf Pack's fourth straight victory in Bridgeport, and their sixth straight overall in the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Tonight opens a stretch where the Wolf Pack play the Islanders three times in a span of four games. They will meet on December 30th at the XL Center, then again on January 4th in Bridgeport.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their third straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-3 to the Toronto Marlies in overtime. Kieffer Bellows and Nick Abruzzese opened the scoring for the Marlies, notching goals at 13:27 of the first period and 5:29 of the second period, respectively.

The Pack stormed back to take a 3-2 lead through two periods, striking three times in a span of 7:48. Matt Rempe and Alex Belzile struck just 38 seconds apart at 10:02 and 10:40 to tie the game, then Adam Edström scored at 17:50 to give Hartford the lead.

Just 5:11 into the third period, however, the Marlies would even the affair when Zach Solow buried his second goal of the season to force overtime. After a terrific save by Keith Petruzzelli, the Marlies stormed the other way and won the game 54 seconds in thanks to Topi Niemelä's first career game-winning goal.

Jonny Brodzinski, currently recalled by the parent New York Rangers (NHL), leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with eleven and points with 25 (11 g, 14 a). Mac Hollowell leads the club in assists, meanwhile, with 21.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders also played an overtime contest last time out, but they prevailed by a final score of 4-3 over the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night in North Carolina.

Down 3-1 after two periods, Kyle MacLean and William Dufour scored at 1:30 and 8:58 of the third period, respectively, to even the contest. The Isles outshot the Checkers 14-5 in the third period, forcing the overtime session. Robin Salo then fired home the game-winning goal 1:46 into the three-on-three period.

It was the defenseman's third goal of the season, all of which have been game-winning goals.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the club that dated back to November 26th.

Ruslan Iskhakov leads the club in both goals with seven and points with 17 (7 g, 10 a). Dennis Cholowski, meanwhile, leads the club in assists with 12.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us tonight for $2 beers and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! Tickets and more information are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

