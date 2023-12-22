Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey with 28 points (5g, 23a) in 28 games this season. He ranks second in the American Hockey League in assists and sits third in the league in scoring. His 12 power-play assists are the most in the league, and he's collected eight multi-point games this season,

In total, Sgarbossa has played 558 career AHL games, scoring 421 points (156g, 265a) for Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey. He's currently in his sixth season with the Bears.

At the NHL level, Sgarbossa has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals from 2019-2022, including 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign when he logged four points (2g, 2a). An undrafted free agent out of the Ontario Hockey League, Sgarbossa has 16 points (4g, 12a) in 65 career NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center tonight at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice for Berks Holiday Ham Shoot Night against the Providence Bruins at GIANT Center on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. All fans are welcome onto the ice postgame to take part in the Berks Holiday Ham Shoot. Purchase tickets for the game.

